1 dead in Shoreline apartment fire

Officials are investigating what caused a deadly fire early Friday morning in Shoreline.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 15100 block of Stone Lane North before 2 a.m.

Shoreline fire officials said that crews found a man in an apartment who was unresponsive.

Investigators said he died at the scene.

The fire was contained to one unit.

It’s unknown how the fire started.

