1 dead in Shoreline apartment fire
article
SHORELINE, Wash. - Officials are investigating what caused a deadly fire early Friday morning in Shoreline.
Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 15100 block of Stone Lane North before 2 a.m.
Shoreline fire officials said that crews found a man in an apartment who was unresponsive.
Investigators said he died at the scene.
The fire was contained to one unit.
It’s unknown how the fire started.
