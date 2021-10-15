Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Shoreline apartment fire

Shoreline
SHORELINE, Wash. - Officials are investigating what caused a deadly fire early Friday morning in Shoreline

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 15100 block of Stone Lane North before 2 a.m.

Shoreline fire officials said that crews found a man in an apartment who was unresponsive. 

Investigators said he died at the scene.

The fire was contained to one unit. 

It’s unknown how the fire started.

