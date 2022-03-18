1 dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tacoma

article

Troopers are investigating after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tacoma.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 at 38th Street.

Trooper Robert Reyer said five cars and two semi-trucks were involved in the crash.

Tacoma fire officials said crews are at the scene treating multiple patients.

Reyer said one person died and six other people were injured.

According to fire officials, one person was in critical condition, two people had serious injuries, one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution and two people were treated and released from the scene.

As of 8 a.m., all northbound lanes were fully blocked and drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

It's unknown when lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

