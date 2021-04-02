1 dead in motorcycle, vehicle crash near Alki

Seattle Police are responding to a deadly motorcycle and vehicle crash near Alki.

SPD says the collision happened in the 4500 block of Beach Drive SW, near Me-Kwa-Mooks Park.

According to Seattle Fire Department, a 50-year-old male motorcyclist died at the crash. Firefighters and medics performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The identity of the victim is unknown.

SFD says Beach Drive is closed in both directions and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

