1 dead in Lakewood apartment fire, investigation underway

article

Crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened in Lakewood on Monday.

According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), crews responded to reports of a fire at the Maple Court Apartments in the 4800 block of 122nd St. SW.

Arriving firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit. Unfortunately, a woman in her 30s was inside the unit when it caught on fire.

Authorities say she died on the way to the hospital.

This is a developing story as crews try to find out what caused the fire.