1 dead in Lakewood apartment fire, investigation underway
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened in Lakewood on Monday.
According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), crews responded to reports of a fire at the Maple Court Apartments in the 4800 block of 122nd St. SW.
Arriving firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit. Unfortunately, a woman in her 30s was inside the unit when it caught on fire.
Authorities say she died on the way to the hospital.
This is a developing story as crews try to find out what caused the fire.