1 dead in Burien shooting

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Burien on Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest 148th Street and 1st Avenue South.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene, and deputies continue to search for the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.