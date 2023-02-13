Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Burien shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Burien
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Burien on Sunday night. 

At about 10 p.m., the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest 148th Street and 1st Avenue South. 

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene. 

Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene, and deputies continue to search for the suspect. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 