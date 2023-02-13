1 dead in Burien shooting
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Burien on Sunday night.
At about 10 p.m., the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest 148th Street and 1st Avenue South.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.
Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene, and deputies continue to search for the suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.