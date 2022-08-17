1 dead in Arlington RV park fire

Fire officials are investigating what caused a deadly fire at an RV park in Arlington on Wednesday morning.

Crews and police responded to the Smokey Point RV Park before 2 a.m. after people reported seeing two RV units on fire. Some reported seeing flames as high as 40 feet.

Investigators told FOX 13 that a man in his 60s was trapped in one of the RV units. They later found his body.

One person escaped from the other RV unit, officials said.

The cause is unknown and remains under investigation.



