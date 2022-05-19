1 dead, I-5 blocked near Kelso following hailstorm, several crashes

A hailstorm in southwest Washington has caused several car crashes, one of them fatal.

According to Washington State Patrol, northbound I-5 is completely blocked near Kelso and several crashes have stacked up along southbound lanes. State troopers say several crashes involve semi trucks and cars.

A person was killed in one of the crashes, but WSP has not detailed what happened.

Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes to their destinations.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.