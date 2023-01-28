1 dead after shooting in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near the corner of 5th Ave NE and NE 42nd St. at around 11:00 p.m.

Seattle Police Department

When police arrived, a 45-year-old man was found underneath the interstate with a gunshot wound to his side.

Police and medical personnel tried to save his life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.