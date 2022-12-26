1 dead after fire at South Everett home

One person died late Sunday night after a fire at a four-plex home in South Everett.

Crews responded before 11:30 p.m. after several people reported a fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully-involved in one of the units.

Investigators said one person died and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the identity and cause and manner of death of the person.