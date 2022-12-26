Expand / Collapse search
1 dead after fire at South Everett home

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

1 dead in south Everett fire

A person died after a house fire in South Everett.

EVERETT, Wash. - One person died late Sunday night after a fire at a four-plex home in South Everett. 

Crews responded before 11:30 p.m. after several people reported a fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast. 

When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully-involved in one of the units. 

Investigators said one person died and there were no other injuries. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. 

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the identity and cause and manner of death of the person. 