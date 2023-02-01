1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway

One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.

Deputies say the train tracks are closed while the PCSO Traffic Unit investigates the scene.

Further information is limited at this time, authorities say they will provide updates when they become available.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

RELATED: Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds

This is a developing story.