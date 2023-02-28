1 dead after car flies off SR 99 overpass onto street below in Seattle

Troopers are investigating what led up to a car driving off of a highway and onto the street below killing one person.

Police were called after 2:00 p.m. to State Route 99 and Michigan Street in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash. Troopers are investigating.

Transportation officials shut down the off-ramp from SR 99 northbound to Michigan St. for the investigation.

Authorities said to expect the off-ramp to be closed for some time.

