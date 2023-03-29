1 dead after being hit, killed by a train in Bellingham

article

Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train in Bellingham on Wednesday.

At 1:31 p.m., the Bellingham Police Department (BPD) announced that the entrance to Boulevard Park would be closed for the next three to four hours for officers to investigate.

Additionally, authorities said the foot of Harris Ave. would be blocked at Marine Park and the Cruise Terminal.

The BPD is asking the public to stay out of these areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.