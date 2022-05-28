Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after a crash involving a bus in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police responded to a deadly crash involving a bus Friday night. 

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the crash that happened near E. Wright Ave. and E. G St.

Details about what led up to the crash are limited at this time. TPD shared a photo of the incident on Twitter showing what appears to be a black car that crashed head on into a city bus. 

The driver of that vehicle died as a result of the crash.

McKinley Way was shut down in both directions between E. Wright Ave. and E. G St. for around three hours last night as crews investigated the scene. 

Those roads have since reopened. 

This is a developing story.