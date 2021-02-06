1 dead, 3 injured in Tacoma shooting

One person died and three people are injured after a Tacoma shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. at 3600 blk. of E McKinley Ave. One male victim was found unresponsive and three others were injured, Tacoma Police say. Tacoma Fire Medics performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has serious injuries and a 32-year-old woman has non-life-threatening injuries. A 34-year-old male was taken to a local hospital separately with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident. The cause of the shooting or a possible suspect is not known. The identity of the victims has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.