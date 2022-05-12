1 dead, 2 injured in crash on East Valley Highway near Kent

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday morning on East Valley Highway.

Crews with Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a two-car collision in the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. near Kent.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that two people were injured and one person died in the crash.

The highway is closed from South 277th Street North to South 266th Street and it’s unknown when it will reopen.

The cause and what led up to the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.