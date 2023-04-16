1 dead, 2 injured following string of shootings in Shelton, 5 in custody

Police arrested five people of interest in a string of shootings in Shelton late Saturday night.

According to Shelton Police, officers were called to a shooting near E Fir St and Otter St around 8 p.m. They arrived and found two victims—one was critically injured and the other was dead.

Witnesses provided information on a suspect vehicle to police, who tracked it down and took three people of interest into custody.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to another shooting near N 13th St and E B St, but no one was injured.

Then around 11:35 p.m., police were called to a third shooting near Ellinor Ave and Holman St, where they found another injured victim. Officers also took another two people of interest into custody.

The identities of the suspects and victims has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.