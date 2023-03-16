1 dead, 1 injured in I-5 rollover crash near SeaTac

One person is dead and another person was injured Thursday morning in crash on I-5 near SeaTac.

Puget Sound Fire crews responded to a report of a single car rollover crash before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5, just south of South 200th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car with significant damage.

Officials told FOX 13 News the passenger was ejected from the car and died, and the driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there were reports of a car driving at a high rate of speed before closing all lanes and crashing.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver is in custody at the hospital on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Intoxication may have been a factor in the crash, investigators said.

Some lanes of I-5 are closed as troopers investigate.