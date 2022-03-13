1 dead, 1 injured in deadly Tacoma shooting

A shooting in a Tacoma neighborhood left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.

Police said they have not arrested a suspect, and it's unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

FOX 13 News talked with neighbors who woke up to crime tape blocking off their street.

They said it's truly devastating a woman lost her life and a man is recovering after being shot just steps from their front doors.

"Very scary. My daughter, I didn't know she was home yet. My first reaction is something happened to her," neighbor Sherry Marrs said.

Marrs said a deadly shooting like this one never used to happen on East Howe Street in Tacoma.

She's been in the neighborhood 40 years.

"I wonder, you know, was this random? Were they targeted? You know, what happened? What led to this violence," she said.

Tacoma police said a man called 911 for help just before 5 a.m. Sunday and said he and his girlfriend were shot.

Police found the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound outside a gold Lexus sedan and the 22-year-old woman shot dead inside the car.

The investigation spanned a large area of the street with more than a dozen evidence markers.

Two bullet holes could be seen in the windshield.

Jennifer, another neighbor who was walking her dogs, stumbled upon the scene.

"It used to be fine walking around the blocks here. It used to be further down, but I guess they've brought it this way now," she said.

People we talked with said they didn't hear the gunshots.

Marrs said she's seen the Lexus sedan drive through the neighborhood many times and never heard of any problems.

Now, she knows there are at least two families hurting all because someone decided to start shooting.

"I can't imagine the grief and the heartache they're going through as a parent. I would just be devastated, you know, wonder who would do this to my children? You know? I can't imagine what they're going through. My heart really goes out to them," Marrs said.

As for what it will take to stop the violence in their streets, they said they're just not sure.

Investigators said the man who was shot was initially taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but they later told us he is now in serious condition and stable.

