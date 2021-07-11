Arson investigation now underway in SeaTac apartment building fire

article

Investigators now believe the cause of the fire at Hanover Apartments in SeaTac is arson, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital with injuries after the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

As of Monday, the baby was discharged from the hospital. One woman is in satisfactory condition and a man is in serious condition, compared to his earlier critical condition.

"We had units on the backside of the building that were able to rescue people off the balconies, three people off the balconies, using ground ladders because they could not get out of their units," said Division Chief Pawlak.

In all, the Red Cross is now assisting about 85 individuals who are now displaced.

The building is destroyed, and several cars are left charred and melted in the parking lot.

Dozens of firefighters with Several agencies responded to the 3-alarm call, including Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila Fire, King County Fire 2, Tukwila Fire, Renton Fire, and South King Fire & Rescue.

A suspect is in custody at King County Jail. This person is believed to have lived in one of the apartments.

Fire crews will continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

