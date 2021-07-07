1 dead after shooting at Bellevue AMC parking lot, suspect at-large
BELLEVUE, Wash. - One person has died following a shooting in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue.
The shooting occurred in the west parking lot just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, near Factoria Boulevard.
The suspect is still on the loose. The suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan with tinted windows, according to Bellevue police. It has front passenger side damage.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Police believe the two people knew each other.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
