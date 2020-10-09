1 arrested after pursuit, crash in Kitsap County

Police arrested one person Friday after reports of shots fired and a pursuit on State Route 16 in Kitsap County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a maroon car was spotted firing a gun into the ground on the highway in Bremerton around 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Authorities spotted that car and started a pursuit. The car then crashed in the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 at the Tremont exit in Port Orchard. The two people inside ran off.

Police said they searched the woods and swamp nearby for hours and found on of the suspects.

Authorities used a WSP airplane and sheriff's office K9 to search for the two suspects.

SR 16 eastbound was closed from Anderson Hill Road to Tremont, but has since reopened.

If you have any information, call 911.