1 arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash in south King County

A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday in south King County, and deputies took the driver of a car into custody.

The crash happened on Peasley Canyon Road near the SR 18 overpass between Auburn and Federal Way. It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Peasley Canyon Road was closed near S 321st St. at the top of the hill. Traffic at the bottom of the hill was being diverted at the roundabout. It was unclear when the road would reopen.

No further details have been given. The case remains under investigation.