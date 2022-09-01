1 arrested, 1 at large following car theft at Kirkland auto repair shop

Kirkland Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from an auto repair shop.

According to authorities, the break-in occurred at Doug's Auto Tune & Repair just after 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows two suspects pulling up to the shop in a blue station wagon.

The main suspect was captured on video smashing in the front glass door to get into the building. He then appears to get into a red Ford Fusion parked in the auto repair bay, then drive out, ramming into other cars until he got it outside.

Police say while officers responded to the scene, police in Bellevue found the stolen Ford Fusion and arrested the suspect driving it.

Kirkland Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle, described as a blue four-door station wagon—possibly a new Subaru—with a spare tire and damage to the driver-side rear wheel well.

RELATED: Repeat offender accused of sexual assault, leading Seattle police on chase

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"This case may help us solve other reported, or even unreported, break-ins at neighboring businesses," said Kirkland Deputy Police Chief Todd Aksdal. "Shop owners don’t always report crimes, but we’re hoping this arrest will motivate other businesses to call 9-1-1 when illegal activities are happening or when they’re discovered."

Anyone with information on the other suspect is urged to call the police tip line at (425) 587-3515.