1 adult, 1 child killed in Tukwila apartment fire

Authorities said an adult and a child were killed in an early morning fire Tuesday at an apartment building in Tukwila.

Firefighters were called around 5:00 a.m. to the three-alarm fire at the Maple Crest Apartments at 15100 65th Ave S.

Flames and smoke were rising from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived. Residents who live in 31 units were forced to flee their homes.

The fire was still burning nearly five hours later. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Five people who were initially unaccounted for have since been found safe, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

