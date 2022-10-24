$1.5M worth of drugs seized from Everett apartment during bust

Last week, detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment.

Task Force officials said apartment staff were processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment and saw a large number of drugs in the unit. Staff then immediately called Everett Police.

Everett PD needed backup due to the amount of drugs and Everett Police's Anti-Crime team and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force.

Inside the apartment, officials say they recovered over 3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 blue fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of meth and 101 gallons of ethanol.

Officials with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force determined that the quantity of drugs was "indicative of a high-level drug trafficking organization."

Police have not indicated whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.