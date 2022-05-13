Dozens worried where their tax returns are after working with West Seattle business

Dozens of people in West Seattle are concerned over their taxes filed with one local business, and FOX 13 News got them answers.

Bill Lowery tells FOX 13 News he dropped of his tax filings back in March at his neighborhood tax office, Rayner and Charbonneaux. It's an office he says he has used for years.

However, this year, he says the business is under new ownership.

Lowery says weeks went by and he heard nothing about his filings.

"We left messages. We left emails. We left everything that they said to do, that they would respond back to us via email," he said.

Lowery posted his concerns on the social media website, Nextdoor. He says the post blew up, with more than 100 people commenting similar stories.

Besides the concerns over his personal information and paying fines due to late returns, Lowery says the biggest issue is there has been no communication.

"If we had received one call. One, ‘Hey, I got a new business. I’m just swamped on this. Can you give me just a little bit of time?' Anything to alleviate it. But no communication; that was the worst part of it," he said.

FOX 13 News investigated the business.

According to the Washington State Department of Revenue, the business is still owned by Barbara Charbonneaux.

However, Lowery, other clients and Giancarlo Pozzi, say the business is owned by Pozzi.

Pozzi says it is a new office, and they are still settling in.

A search on the state's website does not show Pozzi as a certified CPA. He says he is still in the application process of becoming a certified CPA in Washington

FOX 13 News also asked Pozzi about the complaints from clients like Lowery.

"We actually sent out to every client we have the forms that are required for us to operate," Pozzi said.

Pozzi says he has responded to every clients' email.

"I tell them to go back and check into their spams and their filters and all of that. And the ones who take the time, will find it," he said.

Pozzi says he filed extensions already for all of his clients-- something other tax experts say is common practice for any tax or accounting office.

Pozzi does say if anyone wants their documents back, even if he’s completed the work, he will return them free of charge.

Advertisement

"We love people. We love West Seattle. I’ve known West Seattle for quite a very long time. When this opportunity came up to buy this office, I thought it was a blessing. And I’m still fully dedicated.