Don't miss out: Average mortgage refinance rates hold at 180-day low | August 5, 2021

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 5, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates are largely unchanged from yesterday, with the exception of 30-year rates, which edged up. Despite that minor fluctuation, average mortgage refinance rates across all terms are the lowest since February.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, up from 2.625%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on August 5, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Day-to-day fluctuations notwithstanding, mortgage refinance rates remain at historic lows across all terms. Homeowners who want to shorten their repayment terms and lower their interest rates while maintaining a lower monthly payment can find significant savings with a 20-year or 15-year refinance. Both rates have rested at just 2.000% throughout the week.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are the same compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, the same as last week

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Mortgage rates by loan type

Before you dive into mortgage refinancing , be sure to check out these loan rates, which you can compare by annual percentage rate ( APR ), as well as interest rate:

