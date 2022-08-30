Today’s 15-year mortgage refinance rates offer best savings opportunity | August 30, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 30, 2022, which are largely up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, three key mortgage refinance rates have risen and one has fallen since yesterday.

Rates last updated on August 30, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here .

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates rose today, except for 20-year rates, which edged down. Still, with rates for longer terms over 5.5%, homeowners looking to refinance at the lowest available rates may want to consider 15-year terms, which are at 5%. But homeowners who want a longer repayment term can still save with 30- and 20-year rates, which are still lower than rates for other home improvement financing options like a credit card or personal loan.

WHAT IS CASH-OUT REFINANCING AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.