Today's 20-year mortgage refinance rate dips down, others hold steady | August 10, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 10, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates are mostly unchanged compared to yesterday’s, with the exception of 20-year rates, which dropped.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, down from 2.750%, -0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on August 10, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Today’s 20-year mortgage refinance rates dipped down to 2.625%. Though not the lowest this term has seen in August — 20-year rates previously held at 2.500% for four days before jumping up to 2.750% yesterday — homeowners who want to save on interest while keeping their monthly payments manageable could still find this term appealing. Meanwhile, rates across 30-year, 15-year and 10-year terms have remained unchanged since yesterday.

If you’re thinking of refinancing your home mortgage , consider using Credible. Whether you're interested in saving money on your monthly mortgage payments or considering a cash-out refinance, Credible's free online tool will let you compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders. You can see prequalified rates in as little as three minutes.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is down from yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

You can explore your mortgage refinance options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare rates and lenders. Check out Credible and get prequalified today.

Rates last updated on August 10, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have risen compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.625% last week, +0.250

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.625%, up from 2.500% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

Think it might be the right time to refinance? To understand just how much you could save on monthly mortgage payments by refinancing now, crunch the numbers and compare rates using Credible's free online tool . Within minutes, you can see what multiple mortgage lenders are offering.

Rates last updated on August 10, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What is the average cost of a refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can yield significant interest savings over the life of a loan. But all those savings don’t come for free. Generally, you’ll encounter costs — on average $5,000, according to Freddie Mac — when refinancing your mortgage.

Your exact refinancing costs will depend on multiple factors, including the size of your loan and where you live. Typical refinancing costs include:

The cost of recording your new mortgage

Appraisal fees

Attorney fees

Lender fees such as origination or underwriting

Title service fees

Credit report fees

Mortgage points

Prepaid interest charges

Keep in mind there’s no such thing as a truly no-cost refinance. Lenders who market "no-cost loans" typically charge a higher interest rate and roll the costs into the loan — which means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

If you decide to refinance your mortgage, be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders. You can do this easily with Credible’s free online tool and see your prequalified rates in only three minutes.

Credible is also partnered with a home insurance broker. If you're looking for a better rate on home insurance and are considering switching providers, consider using an online broker. You can compare quotes from top-rated insurance carriers in your area — it's fast, easy and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

Are there any cons to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a good way to lower interest costs over the life of a loan, shorten your repayment term or secure a lower interest rate. But refinancing has some potential pitfalls, too.

It’s possible for refinancing to actually cost you more money than you’ll save if:

You refinance into a repayment term that’s longer than your original mortgage. Longer repayment terms usually mean lower monthly payments — but higher interest rates and greater interest costs over the life of a loan. To reap the most savings from a refinance, try refinancing into a shorter term than you have for your current mortgage.

You sell your home before you reach the break-even point on your new loan. Like your original mortgage, your refinance will come with closing costs. And it will take some time before your savings add up to as much as your closing costs.

That said, the con you need to consider first is closing costs. You’ll need to fund these from your own pocket or roll them into the loan (which raises its lifetime costs). Closing costs typically run 3% to 5% — or more — of the amount you’re borrowing. So if you want to refinance your $200,000 loan to get a lower interest rate, you’ll pay an estimated $6,000 to $10,000 in closing costs.

Advertisement

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.