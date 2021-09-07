Today's 30-year mortgage rates tick up, others hold firm | Sept. 7, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Sept. 7, 2021, which are largely unchanged from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have remained unchanged since last Friday, except for 30-year rates, which rose.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Sept. 7, 2021.

What this means: Though 30-year purchase rates inched up at the beginning of the week, this term — which is the most common — still represents a bargain for buyers who want a lower monthly mortgage payment while saving on interest. Rates for a 30-year term haven’t seen 3% since June 17. Buyers who can swing a higher monthly payment can also reap interest savings with a shorter term. Rates for a 20-year, 15-year, and 10-year mortgage have been holding firmly near historic lows for the past six business days. To find the best mortgage rate, start by using Credible, which can show you current mortgage and refinance rates:

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Rates for a 30-year mortgage refinance returned to near-record lows at the beginning of this week after climbing to 2.875% at the end of last week. With a rate of just 2.750%, homeowners who want to refinance their mortgage with a 30-year term can maintain a manageable monthly payment while realizing significant interest savings. Meanwhile, rates for a 20-year, 15-year, and 10-year refinance have been holding firmly in low territory for six consecutive business days. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

How do I get a mortgage?

When you’re ready to buy a home, you should lock down your mortgage options before you begin house hunting. Having your financing lined up can make the process go smoother, and give you a leg up on other buyers who’ve not yet been prequalified or pre-approved for a mortgage.

Here are the general steps to getting a mortgage.

Get a handle on your finances and credit. Add up your total monthly expenses and subtract them from your total monthly income to see how much you may be able to spend on a monthly mortgage payment. Check your credit score and report to correct any errors on your report and take action if you need to improve your credit score.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage. Although pre-approval doesn’t guarantee the lender will give you a mortgage, it’s a strong indication you’ll be able to qualify for one when the time comes. Having a pre-approval letter can make your offer more attractive to potential sellers.

Comparison shop. Once you’ve had an offer accepted on the house of your dreams, it’s time to compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders. Be sure to compare all the costs of a mortgage, not just the interest rate.

Complete the full application. You’ll need to provide detailed information about your income, savings, monthly expenses, and overall financial situation.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage interest rate sits at 2.375%. Average mortgage rates have stayed below 2.5% since July 14.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is up from last Friday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as last Friday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is the same as last Friday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as last Friday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly unchanged compared to this time last week.

How much can I borrow for a mortgage?

It’s critical to have an idea of how much you can afford to borrow for a mortgage before you begin home shopping or make an offer on a house.

Generally, the 28/36 rule is a good measure of how much you can afford to borrow without strapping your finances. The rule states that your mortgage payment, including taxes and insurance, shouldn’t be more than 28% of your gross monthly income. And all your debts, including your mortgage and other monthly expenses like car and student loan payments, shouldn’t exceed 36% of your gross monthly income.

For example, if your gross monthly income is $6,250 (annual salary of $75,000), you should be able to afford a monthly payment of $1,750. And your total monthly debt load shouldn’t exceed $2,250.

A general rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t take out a mortgage that’s two to two and half times your gross annual income. So in the above scenario, the maximum you should borrow to buy a house would be $187,500.

Ultimately, lenders determine how much you can afford to borrow by weighing your income, debt, assets, credit, and other financial factors.

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among insurers, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.