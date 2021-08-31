Today's mortgage rates mark 11th straight week below 3% | August 31, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for August 31, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on August 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Average mortgage rates across all repayment terms have held well below 3% for more than two months. While all rates represent a historic savings opportunity for buyers, 20-year fixed rates — which sit at just 2.500% — may be particularly appealing right now to those looking for a low rate and a lower monthly mortgage payment.

To find the best mortgage rate, start by using Credible, which can show you current mortgage and refinance rates:

Browse rates from multiple lenders so you can make an informed decision about your home loan.

Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 4,500 Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates fell for the longest and shortest repayment terms, and held steady for mid-range terms since yesterday. The average mortgage refinance rate is just 2.344% — the lowest it’s been since August 6. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875%. -0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125%, -0.125

Rates last updated on August 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

A site like Credible can be a big help when you’re ready to compare mortgage refinance loans. Credible lets you see prequalified rates for conventional mortgages from multiple lenders all within a few minutes. Visit Credible today to get started.

Credible has earned a 4.7 star rating (out of a possible 5.0) on Trustpilot and more than 4,500 reviews from customers who have safely compared prequalified rates.

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered .

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Credible can help you compare current rates from multiple mortgage lenders at once in just a few minutes. Are you looking to refinance an existing home? Use Credible’s online tools to compare rates and get prequalified today.

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates close out August sitting solidly in record-low territory.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

You can explore your mortgage options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare current rates from various lenders who offer mortgage refinancing as well as home loans. Check out Credible and get prequalified today, and take a look at today’s refinance rates through the link below.

Thousands of Trustpilot reviewers rate Credible "excellent".

Rates last updated on August 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly down compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

Rates last updated on August 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

If you’re trying to find the right rate for your home mortgage or looking to refinance an existing home, consider using Credible. You can use Credible's free online tool to easily compare multiple lenders and see prequalified rates in just a few minutes.

With more than 4,500 reviews, Credible maintains an "excellent" Trustpilot score.

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are in your control)

Many factors affect what mortgage interest rate you can qualify for, and some of them are within your control. Improving these factors could help you qualify for a lower interest rate.

Credit score: Generally, the lowest interest rates go to borrowers with the highest credit scores. Improving your credit score before you apply for a mortgage could help you secure a lower interest rate than you would get with a lower credit score.

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI): DTI is a percentage that compares your total debts with your income. To calculate DTI, divide your monthly gross income by the total of all your monthly minimum debt payments. A higher DTI can be a sign that you might struggle to make a mortgage payment. A lower DTI tells lenders you have more available income to put toward a mortgage payment. Generally, lenders prefer a DTI of 35% or less.

Down payment amount: A down payment reduces the amount you have to borrow — meaning less of the lender’s money is at risk. Generally, lenders (and many sellers) look favorably on a higher down payment amount. If you put down less than 20% of the home’s purchase price, many lenders will require you to pay for private mortgage insurance, which protects the lender (not you) if you fail to repay the mortgage.

Home location/price: Interest rates can vary depending on what state you live in and where in the state you’re buying. Likewise, if you need to borrow a lot more than average (a jumbo loan) or very little, you may get a higher interest rate.

Repayment term: Historically, the longer a loan’s repayment period, the higher the interest rate. The lowest rates typically come with 10- or 15-year terms, while 30-year terms usually have the highest interest rates. If you can swing the larger monthly payment that comes with a shorter term, you could snag a lower interest rate and significant interest savings over the life of the loan.

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among lenders, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Credible has a partnership with a home insurance broker. You can compare free home insurance quotes through Credible's partner here . It's fast, easy, and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

Advertisement

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.