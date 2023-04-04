Today’s mortgage rates drop below 6 percent | April 4, 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for April 4, 2023, which are trending down from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen across all key terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on April 4, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Mortgage rates have fallen for all key terms, bringing them below 6%. Twenty-year rates have fallen the most by over a quarter of a percentage point to 5.750%. After edging down, 15-year rates are today’s lowest at 5.375%, providing homebuyers with the opportunity to maximize their interest savings. Borrowers who would prefer a lower monthly payment should consider 20-year rates, as they’re a lower rate than 30-year’s 5.875%.

To find great mortgage rates, start by using Credible’s secured website, which can show you current mortgage rates from multiple lenders without affecting your credit score. You can also use Credible’s mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payments.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have fallen for all key terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on April 4, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates have fallen across the board. Thirty-year rates fell the most by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.875%, bringing the rate below 6%. Today’s lowest mortgage refinance rate is 5.375% for 15-year terms. The unconventional short-term repayment plan can provide homeowners with the opportunity to maximize their interest savings. However, borrowers who would prefer a smaller monthly payment should instead consider long-term repayment plans such as 20-year rates at 5.750%.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac – 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How to get low mortgage rates

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

If you’re trying to find the right mortgage rate, consider using Credible. You can use Credible's free online tool to easily compare multiple lenders and see prequalified rates in just a few minutes.