Washington 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by Republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma.

His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.

Analysts have said Rep. Adam Smith, a former Seattle prosecutor and Washington State Senator, is favored to win re-election based on the election results of the August Primary – Smith won 55.2% of the vote, Basler won 20.6%.

Key takeaways from Smith and Basler's Oct. 25 debate at Seattle University:

Rep. Adam Smith (D)

Believes in the integrity of the country’s election system. Supports mail-in ballots to ensure that people who cannot physically vote in-person can still have their voice heard.

Supports police reform, rather than cutting police funding. Supported Initiative I-940, requiring deescalation and mental health training for officers.

Believes the government should continue providing tax incentives for eco-friendly production in the U.S – adding that as long as people are dependent on gas and oil, they will be at mercy of the gas and oil companies that are in control of fluctuating prices.

Believes Russia’s war in Ukraine, pandemic supply chain disruptions and price gouging is causing inflation. Defends government's economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supports America's involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine, which provides Ukrainians the chance to defend themselves without sending Americans to the front lines - adding, "Putin is not going to stop until he has to stop."

Doug Basler (R)