Control of the U.S. Senate: What are we waiting for?

The balance of power in Congress remains unclear Wednesday as several key Senate and House races are too close to call. While Republicans may yet gain control of the House, the fate of the Senate is even less certain after the Democrats' surprisingly strong showing in nearly every state not named Florida.

Vote counting continues in most states, but all eyes are on the key U.S. Senate races in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Here's where things stand in those states.

Georgia

Georgia's race for Senate is the most certain of the uncertain races, in that it's headed for a runoff. Neither incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican challenger Herschel Walker claimed an outright majority of the vote.

As of noon Wednesday, with 100% of percents reporting, Warnock received 49.41% of the vote and Walker received 48.52% of the vote – a difference of 41,083 votes. Third-party candidate Chase Oliver pulled the remaining 2.07%.

Georgia law requires a candidate to surpass 50% of the vote to win an election, so a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held on Dec. 6.

What we're waiting for: A few precincts in Fulton and Grady counties did not report full numbers until midday Wednesday. Now, the runoff on December 6 could decide the balance of power for the entire Senate, depending on the outcome of the remaining races across the U.S.

Arizona

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican rival, venture capitalist Blake Masters.

Some of that early lead is from mail-in ballots returned ahead of Election Day, and Masters was expected to narrow that lead as ballots cast in-person are tabulated. Mail ballots returned on Tuesday or shortly before were not yet reported and will be counted in the coming days.

Kelly thanked his family and supporters gathered in Tucson and said he was confident he would prevail once all ballots are counted.

What we're waiting for: Maricopa County officials say more than 200,000 early ballots and probably up to 500,000 total ballots need to be tabulated over the coming days.

Nevada

Nevada's race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remains too early to call after polls closed across Nevada on Tuesday night.

Laxalt and Cortez Masto have been locked in a tight race for weeks, both hitting hard on national party talking points: Laxalt blaming inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies, and Cortez Masto promising to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and to fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

Hours after the polls closed, both candidates told supporters that they expected to come out ahead.

What we're waiting for: Nevada has a high percentage of paper mail-in ballots, which historically have taken days to tally.

Wisconsin

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson claimed victory Wednesday in battleground Wisconsin as he held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race, with unofficial results showing Johnson holding a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, a margin that would be just outside the margin for a recount to be sought.

"The votes are in," Johnson said in an email statement. "There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over."

Barnes did not concede defeat early Wednesday. His campaign had no immediate reaction to Johnson declaring victory.

"No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted," Barnes’ campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said earlier Wednesday morning. "We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard."

What we're waiting for: Either Barnes to concede or for the state's last few precincts to report.

Information from the Associated Press and FOX News was used in this report.