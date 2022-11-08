2022 midterm election results: Key U.S. Senate races

As Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress, every seat in the U.S. Senate matters. Each party currently owns 50 seats, but the Democrats have a slight edge because the vice president – in this case Kamala Harris – casts any tie-breaking vote.

In 2022, a total of 35 Senate seats are up for election. Twelve of those are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are held by Republicans. Polls show many of the key races were too close to call ahead of Election Day, making the balance of power impossible to predict.

Here’s a look at how some of the key races are turning out. Tap or click on a state for a detailed race breakdown:

Incumbent three-term Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski is running for reelection against Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro.

Murkowski has held the seat since late 2002 and is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation. She voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and opposed the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Murkowski said the race is about "who can best deliver for Alaska."

Trump endorsed Tshibaka and traveled to Alaska to rally for her in July. Tsibaka is a former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration.

Chasbro is a former educator who launched her campaign in May and advanced in the Aug. 8 primary. She has significantly trailed Murkowski and Tshibaka in fundraising.

Voters in Alaska will use a ranked-choice system to cast their ballots. Instead of picking a single candidate for office, voters are given the choice to rank who they want to fill a particular seat.

Republican and tech venture capitalist Blake Masters is running against incumbent Mark Kelly, who became Senator after winning an election against Marth McSally in a 2020 special election to serve out late Senator John McCain's term.

Libertarian candidate, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race on Nov. 1 and urged his supporters to vote for Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Kelly's election was the second time since 1988 that Arizona elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate, and Kelly is fighting to hold onto his narrow lead in the polls. Yet, Kelly is popular among Arizona voters, as 49% of Arizona voters hold a favorable opinion of the incumbent Senator according to a recent New York Times/Siena poll.

Masters, on the other hand, has struggled with a likability problem throughout the race with a majority of voters holding an unfavorable opinion of the GOP nominee.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is facing Republican Joe O’Dea in the Colorado U.S. Senate race.

Last month, Bennet and O’Dea clashed repeatedly in their final debate over inflation, abortion and Bennet’s effectiveness during his 13 years in Congress.

Bennet, a moderate Democrat, is seeking a third term in office and has focused on economic and child poverty issues as a lawmaker and a candidate. He’s leading the push for the expanded child tax credit to be made permanent.

Meanwhile, O’Dea is a construction firm owner and first-time candidate who has tried to focus his campaign on crime and inflation. He is the rare Republican who backs abortion rights — at least through 20 weeks of pregnancy, after which he thinks the procedure should be banned.

National Republicans have admired O’Dea’s attempt to keep the race away from social issues, but they have not invested much money in helping his campaign.

Florida has increasingly shifted right in recent election cycles, according to FOX 13 Tampa, giving Republican Senator Marco Rubio the advantage against Val Demings, his Democratic challenger.

Donald Trump’s 2016 win in Florida signaled an evolution after the state twice backed Barack Obama. And while he lost the White House in 2020, Trump carried Florida by more than 3 percentage points.

Demings is trying to become the state’s first Black senator despite the growing confidence of the GOP.

In an interview, Demings, a congresswoman and former Orlando police chief challenging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, conceded that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

"We have to do a better job of telling our stories and clearly demonstrating who’s truly on the side of people who have to go to work every day," she said.

After 2021’s special election, Georgia is poised to be another tight race for Republican candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Libertarian Chase Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup.

Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of this race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.

While Oliver won’t win the Senate race, even a small share of votes for the candidate could force a second round between Warnock and Walker. If this happens, the runoff is tentatively set for December 6.

The GOP nominee, Walker, recently faced allegations from two women who claim the former professional football player encouraged and paid for their abortions. Walker, who has stated that he supports Georgia’s so-called heartbeat anti-abortion law, has denied the woman’s claims.

According to the Associated Press, Warnock has demonstrated strong fundraising power in a state where Republicans once routinely outspent Democrats.

Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is facing off against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt on Nov. 8.

Last week, former President Barack Obama campaigned to support Cortez Masto, urging Nevada voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic candidate.

Cortez Masto was first elected in 2016 as the first Latina Senator and is considered one of the most vulnerable candidates up for re-election this cycle.

Laxalt, a former Nevada Attorney General, was endorsed by Trump and, if elected, would be the third generation in his family to serve in the Senate, following his grandfather and father.

Though the Silver State has been trending Democrat in recent presidential years, the GOP has benefited from a growing number of Hispanic voters identifying as Republican, as well as a large working-class population.

GOP backing of Don Bolduc as New Hampshire’s next potential senator reflects growing confidence in candidates who party leaders believed were essentially unelectable — or at least seriously flawed — just weeks or months ago.

New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Bolduc as a "conspiracy theory extremist" just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him "a true patriot."

Meanwhile, incumbent New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, a former Democratic governor with a massive fundraising advantage, acknowledged last month that Bolduc is waging a competitive campaign.

Hassan, who first ran for U.S. Senate narrowly defeating her Republican counterpart in 2016, campaigned with first lady Jill Biden, not her husband on Oct. 29. The first lady called New Hampshire’s Senate contest "an enormous race" and encouraged volunteers to "dig a little deeper" and "work a little harder" in the coming days.

The first debate between the two candidates on Oct. 25 focused mainly on Biden’s energy and economic policies while Hassan used Bolduc’s own words against him to argue he has undermined democracy and endangered women.

So far in North Carolina, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley has kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting.

Local Republican leadership in the state had raised concerns about the strength of Trump-backed Budd, who has previously struggled to energize Republican voters in his campaign against Beasley, a former chief justice on the state Supreme Court. But in the last couple of weeks leading up to in-person voting, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas campaigned with him, and Former Vice President Mike Pence praised him in a visited to the state on Nov. 2.

Women’s access to health care is a major talking point in this year's midterms, Beasley, during a campaign event the same Day Pence visited North Carolina.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, has made protecting abortion rights a significant part of her platform.

Meanwhile, members of Congress have campaigned in person with Beasley in recent weeks but not Biden, who has low approval ratings in the state. Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Beasley, who would be the first Black U.S. senator for North Carolina if elected.

Like in many other states, local officials in Ohio once spoke out against Trump’s preferred Senate candidate, J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist who has promoted the former president’s election lies and underwhelmed as a fundraiser. But as voting day nears, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has trodden more carefully around Trumpist political ideas this year as he hopes to defeat Vance.

At a recent debate, Vance, charged that Ryan has an "obsession" with the insurrection and called the Jan. 6 House committee’s investigation a "political hit job" on Trump.

Overall, Vance is hoping to ride to Washington on a wave of national discontent with Democrats.

During a campaign event last month, Ryan stressed his working-class roots and cast Vance as an outsider and "extremist" more interested in notching a title than serving Ohioans. But the Democrat's blue-collar campaign sometimes sounds like a broadside against his own party.

"We have got to get this country back focused on the stress that working people are under every single day," he said at a union hall in Niles, where he grew up, peppering his speech with profanities. "I don’t give a s—- who you voted for," he told the room of Democratic activists and union organizers.

Indeed, Ryan sometimes sounds less like a candidate for Senate than a doomsday prophet warning national Democrats that they are on the precipice of disaster if they abandon the working-class voters who were once the heart of the party’s base.

There are some states where President Joe Biden hasn’t explicitly endorsed the Democratic candidate, but he has backed Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman.

Biden had visited the Keystone State late last month, his 15th visit since he took office, to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Fetterman as well as other Democratic candidates.

The Pennsylvania seat has for months been the most likely pick-up opportunity for Democrats in the evenly-divided Senate, but as prospects darken for Democratic incumbents elsewhere, a win here is becoming an even more urgent insurance policy for the party to cling to Senate control.

"It’s not hyperbole to suggest all eyes are on Pennsylvania," Biden said.

That event came three days after Fetterman — recovering from a stroke earlier this year that he says nearly killed him — had a shaky showing in his sole debate against Republican Mehmet Oz. He spoke smoothly before the crowd in his trademark hoodie and jeans, saying he wanted to bring all Americans the same kind of quality health care that saved his life.

Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity, meanwhile emphasizes national GOP talking points on crime and inflation, aiming to persuade swing voters and even Democrats. He has campaigned with mainstream GOP figures, including Nikki Haley, Trump’s U.N. ambassador, and retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, whom Oz hopes to succeed.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley held their only scheduled debate last month in which they argued over abortion, crime and inflation.

Smiley made numerous references to Murray's 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, saying it was time for a change.

"She is the image of big government," Smiley, who is making her first run for public office, said. "You are not the mom in tennis shoes anymore."

Murray, who is seeking a sixth term, said in this election: "Women's rights are on the ballot. Our democracy is on the ballot and our economy is on the ballot."

The two candidates agreed that the federal immigration system was not working. Smiley said dangerous drugs were flowing across the border, while Murray said the system needs to be fixed for humanitarian reasons and to help businesses find employees.

Murray, 71, has run a slew of negative ads against Smiley, saying the Republican’s anti-abortion stance could threaten women’s rights and also trying to tie her to extremist elements within the GOP.

Murray has also tied Smiley to former President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters, saying the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was something voters should not forget.

Smiley, 41, has criticized Murray as a do-nothing senator and blamed her for crime and other social ills.

A native of Pasco, Washington, Smiley has tried to connect with voters by focusing on her personal story. She’s a former nurse who has highlighted her past advocacy for her husband, a military veteran who was blinded in an explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005.

Washington hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has proven to be an elusive target for liberals even as he has drifted rightward since Donald Trump's election in 2016 and polls have shown Johnson's favorability rating to be upside down. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, and lost it in 2020 by less than a point. Johnson won both of his elections by fewer than 5 points.

Meanwhile, Democrat Mandela Barnes, who is seeking to become Wisconsin's first Black senator, has sought to portray Johnson as out of touch with the cares of middle-class voters. He has reminded them of an investigation by ProPublica that found that provisions Johnson added to the 2017 tax bill delivered millions in tax savings to key donors including billionaire Diane Hendricks of Beloit-based ABC Supply.

The Wisconsin race is one of a handful that could be critical to which party controls the Senate. Polls have shown Johnson with an apparently increasing lead over Barnes, and national Republicans who abandoned his campaign six years ago are pouring money into the final days.

The former plastics manufacturer rode the tea party wave in 2010 to win his first Senate race over Sen. Russ Feingold, then beat Feingold in a rematch six years later.

Barnes ratcheted up his own rhetoric in the closing days, saying Johnson has "lied to our faces for 12 straight years" and returned repeatedly to Johnson’s downplaying of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and his attempts to deliver a slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.