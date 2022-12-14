Domestic Violence Resources

Here are some local and national hotlines, shelters, advocacy, counseling and other resources for those impacted by domestic violence.

24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline (available in 200+ languages)

1-800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788

Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-562-6025 (Voice and TTY) (8am-5pm every day)

Local domestic violence organizations support survivors across Washington State:

King County Protection Order Advocacy Program

www.protectionorder.org

206-477-1103, Seattle Office

206-477-3758, Kent Office

Domestic Abuse Women’s Network

www.dawnrising.org

425-656-4305, Main Line

425-656-7867, 24hr Advocacy & Support Line

1-877-465-7234, Toll Free

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

www.nwirp.org

206-587-4009, Seattle Office

1-800-445-5771, Toll Free Mon-Fri 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM | 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Refugee Women’s Alliance

www.rewa.org

206-721-0243, Main Office

253-859-6197, Kent Office

Consejo Counseling and Referral Service

www.consejonew.consejocounseling.org

206-461-4880, Mon-Fri 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

206-461-3222, After Hours & Weekend Crisis Line



