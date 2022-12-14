Domestic Violence Resources
Here are some local and national hotlines, shelters, advocacy, counseling and other resources for those impacted by domestic violence.
24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline (available in 200+ languages)
- 1-800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788
Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline
- 1-800-562-6025 (Voice and TTY) (8am-5pm every day)
Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter Programs and Advocacy Services -- find locations statewide here
Domestic Violence Programs by county
Local domestic violence organizations support survivors across Washington State:
King County Protection Order Advocacy Program
- www.protectionorder.org
- 206-477-1103, Seattle Office
- 206-477-3758, Kent Office
Domestic Abuse Women’s Network
- www.dawnrising.org
- 425-656-4305, Main Line
- 425-656-7867, 24hr Advocacy & Support Line
- 1-877-465-7234, Toll Free
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project
- www.nwirp.org
- 206-587-4009, Seattle Office
- 1-800-445-5771, Toll Free Mon-Fri 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM | 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Refugee Women’s Alliance
- www.rewa.org
- 206-721-0243, Main Office
- 253-859-6197, Kent Office
Consejo Counseling and Referral Service
- www.consejonew.consejocounseling.org
- 206-461-4880, Mon-Fri 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- 206-461-3222, After Hours & Weekend Crisis Line