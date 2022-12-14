Domestic Violence Resources

Here are some local and national hotlines, shelters, advocacy, counseling and other resources for those impacted by domestic violence.

24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline (available in 200+ languages) 

  • 1-800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788

Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline

  • 1-800-562-6025 (Voice and TTY) (8am-5pm every day)

Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter Programs and Advocacy Services -- find locations statewide here

Domestic Violence Programs by county

Local domestic violence organizations support survivors across Washington State: 

King County Protection Order Advocacy Program

Domestic Abuse Women’s Network

  • www.dawnrising.org
  • 425-656-4305, Main Line
  • 425-656-7867, 24hr Advocacy & Support Line
  • 1-877-465-7234, Toll Free

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

  • www.nwirp.org
  • 206-587-4009, Seattle Office
  • 1-800-445-5771, Toll Free Mon-Fri 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM | 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Refugee Women’s Alliance

  • www.rewa.org
  • 206-721-0243, Main Office
  • 253-859-6197, Kent Office

Consejo Counseling and Referral Service


 