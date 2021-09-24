Eatonville Middle School students go back to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak
EATONVILLE, Wash. - Students at Eatonville Middle School will return to remote learning for about two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
School officials said classes were canceled Friday because of a number of COVID-19 cases.
Remote learning will start on Monday for all students and the school plans to reopen in about two weeks.
"Your actions will affect how well our community prevents the spread of the virus. Everyone should take these steps: Stay close to home, wear a mask when you leave home, limit your interactions to a small circle of friends and family," said Eatonville School District Superintendent Gary Neal.
Officials did not say exactly how many students and staff tested positive.
